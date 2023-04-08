Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Modern agriculture will ensure food security, says NDDC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it is committed to transforming agriculture from its current rudimentary level to modern commercial business that will guarantee food security for residents of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a presentation meeting by the KASHA International Agricultural Development Organisation, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, stated that the Commission will partner with other organisations to promote modern agricultural practices in the country.

He stated that agriculture remained a key sector with enormous potential to create jobs for our teeming unemployed youths, noting: “The Goat Multiplication Project could be a very effective way of introducing creativity in the agricultural sector.

“As a dynamic Management, we are looking for ways to drive productive outcomes in our region through agriculture.”

He said further: “We do not want to engage in bogus programs and Projects, but projects that are sustainable and achievable through agriculture.”

In her presentation, the Country Representative and Director African Project for KASHA International Agricultural Development Organisation, Ms. Hilda Josef, said that the organization was willing to work with the NDDC in introducing modern reproductive methods in the breeding of animals, especially goats, in the Niger Delta region.

She said that agriculture was pivotal to the development and sustenance of every society, stressing that the use of scientific methods in the area of reproduction enhances the efficiency and productivity of the food production process.

She stressed the need for farmers to be passionate about what they do. “When you are passionate, you will think differently and stand out. Agriculture has so much prospects and opportunities available to be tapped,” she said.

In his own speech, the NDDC Director Agriculture and Fisheries, Mr. Seigha Glasgow, said that the focus on agriculture would help to diversify the resource base of the country and reduce the dependence on oil and gas in the Niger Delta.

He observed that the NDDC had always recognized agriculture as the way forward for Nigeria, adding that it would continue to support IFAD to integrate rural dwellers into agricultural entrepreneurship.

He said that the NDDC is making efforts in the Niger Delta region to remove thousands of youths and women from poverty through various creative agricultural enterprises.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Ortom Cried woefully Over Failed Senatorial Bid
Next article
Naira appreciate against US Dollar by 0.26% at the black market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FBNQuest Promotes Financial Literacy to Build Sustainable Economic Growth

FBNQuest Research -
In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst the...

Analysts Expect Headline Inflation to Slide to 21.85% in March 2023

FBNQuest Research -
The National Bureau of Statistics will release its CPI...

Journey into sleep: Why fighting sleep may be bad for our health

News Wire -
By Nancy Lapid, Simon Scarr, Adolfo Arranz, Jackie Gu and Caitlin Gilbert Doctors...

Coca-Cola unveils new global Fanta rebrand

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Coca-Cola has unveiled a new global...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBNQuest Promotes Financial Literacy to Build Sustainable Economic Growth

Banking institutions 0
In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst the...

Analysts Expect Headline Inflation to Slide to 21.85% in March 2023

Food Inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics will release its CPI...

Journey into sleep: Why fighting sleep may be bad for our health

The Big Read 0
By Nancy Lapid, Simon Scarr, Adolfo Arranz, Jackie Gu and Caitlin Gilbert Doctors...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com