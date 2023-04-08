Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Kane Leads Tottenham Past Brighton

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

 Harry Kane scored a late winner in a fiery 2-1 home victory for Tottenham over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to boost his side’s hopes of a top-four finish.

Son Heung-min’s 100th Premier League goal, a superb curler in the 10th minute, had given Spurs the lead against the run of play but Brighton levelled through Lewis Dunk in the 34th.

Brighton were by far the better side and had two goals ruled out although the biggest talking point until Kane’s 79th-minute winner was an altercation between Tottenham caretaker manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Both men were red-carded in the second half following a melee which had been brewing since the Italian pair exchanged angry words before the game kicked off.

England striker Kane at least sent the Spurs fane home happy as his deflected shot from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg beat Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Victory kept Tottenham in fifth place with 53 points but they have played a game more than Manchester United in fourth and Newcastle United who both have 56 after wins on Saturday.

Brighton’s hopes of gate-crashing the top-four battle took a big knock and they dropped to seventh with 46 points.

Previous article
Nunes On Target As Wolves Stun Chelsea
Next article
‘To survive in Nigeria’ belong to a cult- Yemi Solade
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Ended rift with Wizkid after my son’s death – Davido.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

43 killed,many injured as herders attack IDPs camp in Benue.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 43 internally displaced...

‘To survive in Nigeria’ belong to a cult- Yemi Solade

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade has said...

Nunes On Target As Wolves Stun Chelsea

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Frank Lampard got off to a losing start on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘Ended rift with Wizkid after my son’s death – Davido.

Entertainment 0
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

43 killed,many injured as herders attack IDPs camp in Benue.

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 43 internally displaced...

‘To survive in Nigeria’ belong to a cult- Yemi Solade

Entertainment 0
April 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade has said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com