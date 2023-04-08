Menu
‘Ended rift with Wizkid after my son’s death – Davido.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 8, 2023.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that during the ordeal of losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, he was consoled by fellow music super star and rival, Wizkid, who spoke to him on phone every week.

Davido stated in an interview on Hot FM Morning Show in New York on Saturday, that his rift with Wizkid, which was on for 12 years, ended abruptly during their weekly conversations.

Davido, who is getting rave reviews after releasing his new album ‘Timeless’, said:

“With Wiz (Wizkid), over the years we had a rift for 12 years and this continued up until recently he chatted up and I am seeing the positivity.

“I am seeing the change in the industry a little bit because everybody is calming down, especially with my situation; the tragic situation that happened, he called me every week since it happened.” (www.naija247news.com).

43 killed,many injured as herders attack IDPs camp in Benue.
