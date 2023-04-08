Menu
CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Enugu, April 8, 2023.

Enugu State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday challenged political office holders to execute policies and programmes that would touch the lives of the less-privileged.

Speaking with Naija247news in Enugu, its chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh noted in his Easter message that electoral victory was not for particular people, but for all residents of the state.

He urged the governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), national and state assembly members to ensure proper deployment of their constituency projects for the benefit of the masses.

He condemned the attitude of politicians who diverted social welfare packages meant for the masses like scholarships, fertiliser and other benefits to personal and selfish uses.

Edeh noted that constituents were now more awake to happenings in the polity and governance would no longer be business as usual.

People are aware of constituency project funds that were never used for pubic good by many lawmakers, he said.

He advised politicians to engage organisations like CAN and its leaders in the 206 wards in Enugu State to spread the dividends of democracy to ensure that they percolated to the masses.

Edeh lamented that the just-concluded governorship election in Enugu State was marred with unprecedented violence.

He challenged security agencies not forget that in the build-up to the election, someone in the state declared that the exercise would be a “do-or-die’’ affair.

While expressing joy that no death was recorded, the CAN chairman enjoined the winner to carry everybody along while the losers should embrace peace to enable the state to move forward.

Edeh described Easter as a time for sober reflection; a time that genuine believers commemorate the suffering of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary that brought salvation to mankind.

The chairman encouraged Christians to hope in genuine promises of God adding that when Christ was crucified, it was as if all hopes were lost, but He resurrected and came back to life.

Edeh charged people to shun violence, avoid criminality and corruption, which he said were capable of destroying the nation. (www.naija247news.com)

