Bandits Abduct 60 People in Zamfara, Katsina Communities

April 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than 60 people, mostly children were yesterday morning abducted by terrorists in communities straddling Zamfara and Katsina states.Sources said the incidents happened when the terrorists were moving from Sububu Forest in Zamfara State to neighbouring Birnin-Gwari Forest in Kaduna State.The affected victims are from the Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuri communities of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and Yankara town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Although police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, sources said the terrorists were fleeing Zamfara due to heavy military bombardment that led to the killing of over 100 bandits within the week.

A resident of Tsafe, Ahmad Kucheri, said the fleeing bandits were abducting people they sight along their way out of the state.He said most of the people abducted were picked inside their various farms, some children that were fetching firewood and local fertilizers in the bush, and some workers in local mining sites.

"They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody also they see along their way."The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, CSP Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to several calls or text messages.The Zamfara State Commissioner for Security, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mamman Tsafe, who is also from the local government area, did not respond to phone calls put across to him.