Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Wait patiently for court decision’ – Buhari says in Easter message

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 7,2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians to explore legal options in ventilating their grievances over the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

He dropped this advice in his Easter message to Nigerians.

A statement personally signed by Buhari on Friday said this year’s Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future for Nigeria.

According to him, Easter is the triumph of light over darkness.

Buhari said, “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.

As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.

It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

“Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor 

 

Previous article
Dogecoin Sinks after Twitter’s Logo Switch
Next article
Planned subsidy removal will be resisted – Northern youths
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira gains Marginally,exchanges at N463.25 to dollar.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the US dollar...

Planned subsidy removal will be resisted – Northern youths

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 7,2023. A group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria,...

Dogecoin Sinks after Twitter’s Logo Switch

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cryptocurrency traders reacted negatively as Dogecoin...

ISSAN Caution Banks, Other Financial Institutions on Rising Cyber Attacks

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Information Security Society of Africa...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira gains Marginally,exchanges at N463.25 to dollar.

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the US dollar...

Planned subsidy removal will be resisted – Northern youths

Oil & Gas 0
April 7,2023. A group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria,...

Dogecoin Sinks after Twitter’s Logo Switch

Cryptocurrency 0
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cryptocurrency traders reacted negatively as Dogecoin...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com