UBA Holds Board Meeting on April 13 2023

…to Consider Q1 2023 Unaudited Financial Statement

In line with listing regulations of the Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc (the Bank) hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to consider, amongst other matters, the Unaudited 2023 First Quarter Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended March 31, 2023.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, United Bank for Africa Plc hereby declares the commencement of the closed period for trading in the Bank’s shares from April 1, 2023, in respect of the Unaudited 2023 First Quarter Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the Securities (Shares and Bonds) of the Bank until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited 2023 First Quarter Financial Statements and Reports for the period ended March 31, 2023, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.