NGX Delists Sterling Bank Plc Shares

Lists Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc

The Market is hereby notified that the entire 28,790,418,126 issued shares of Sterling Bank were delisted from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, 6 April 2023 while Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc’s (Sterling HoldCo) entire issued share capital of 28,790,418,124 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were also listed on the Daily Official List of NGX at N1.60 per share.

The delisting of Sterling Bank and listing of Sterling HoldCo on NGX is pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Sterling Bank Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and sanctioned by the Court.