Menu
Search
Subscribe
Capital Market Data

NGX Delists Sterling Bank Plc Shares

By: NGX

Date:

Read audio

Lists Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc

The Market is hereby notified that the entire 28,790,418,126 issued shares of Sterling Bank were delisted from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, 6 April 2023 while Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc’s (Sterling HoldCo) entire issued share capital of 28,790,418,124 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were also listed on the Daily Official List of NGX at N1.60 per share.

The delisting of Sterling Bank and listing of Sterling HoldCo on NGX is pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Sterling Bank Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and sanctioned by the Court.

Previous article
UBA Holds Board Meeting on April 13 2023
Next article
Police discover kidnappers’ hideout,rescue two in Lagos.
NGX
NGXhttp://ft.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

‘I and Groovy were playing game,not in a relationship- Phyna.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija, level up edition...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Sports 0
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Sports 0
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Health news 0
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com