Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Suspected cultist kills student over N1,000 in Ondo State.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Aaua, was stabbed to death by an indigene of the university community on Thursday in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State

Tension rises in the community and amongst the students as Akintola was allegedly stabbed following a dispute over N1,000 between him and the suspect, who is currently on the run.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisany, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state confirmed the incident.

She said:

“An indigene had an issue with a student, and one thing led to another, and he stabbed the student, which resulted in the student’s death,”.

She said the student was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed

Naija247news reports that a building belonging to a relative of the fleeing indigene was set ablaze.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
NGX Suspends Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Shares Trading Ahead of its Delisting
Next article
UBA Holds Board Meeting on April 13 2023
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

‘I and Groovy were playing game,not in a relationship- Phyna.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija, level up edition...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Sports 0
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Sports 0
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Health news 0
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com