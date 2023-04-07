Suspected cultist kills student over N1,000 in Ondo State.

Read audio

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Aaua, was stabbed to death by an indigene of the university community on Thursday in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State

Tension rises in the community and amongst the students as Akintola was allegedly stabbed following a dispute over N1,000 between him and the suspect, who is currently on the run.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisany, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state confirmed the incident.

She said:

“An indigene had an issue with a student, and one thing led to another, and he stabbed the student, which resulted in the student’s death,”.

She said the student was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed

Naija247news reports that a building belonging to a relative of the fleeing indigene was set ablaze.