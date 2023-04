Read audio

SACHO Plc, a transport related service company in Services sector announced 28.5% Revenue growth in FY 2022 Audited Results.

Key Highlights

Revenue grew by 28.5% from N8.66bn to N11.13bn.

Profit before tax stood at N469.58mln

Profit after tax stood at N309.34mln

Share Price Currently Stands at N5.00k

Final Dividend of 16:50k proposed