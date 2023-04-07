Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Potable deserves some flowers – Singer,Simi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi while Praising Portable’s resilience, said, he deserves  accolades.

This was coming after the controversial singer, Potable released a song titled :

“‘Federal Government Liability’

Potable in the song was bragging about not wearing prison uniform.

Recall that the singer was arrested and detained for three days before being arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

Simi tweeted, “Gotta give Portable his flowers lol.”  (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
SACHO Declares N309.34mln PAT in 2022 Audited Results
Next article
‘I and Groovy were playing game,not in a relationship- Phyna.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

‘I and Groovy were playing game,not in a relationship- Phyna.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija, level up edition...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Sports 0
  Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester...

Haaland Back For Southampton Clash

Sports 0
  Erling Haaland is expected to make a return for...

Medical students oppose five-year compulsory service

Health news 0
April 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMASA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com