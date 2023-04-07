Potable deserves some flowers – Singer,Simi

Read audio

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi while Praising Portable’s resilience, said, he deserves accolades.

This was coming after the controversial singer, Potable released a song titled :

“‘Federal Government Liability’

Potable in the song was bragging about not wearing prison uniform.

Recall that the singer was arrested and detained for three days before being arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

Simi tweeted, “Gotta give Portable his flowers lol.” (www.naija247news.com).