Police discover kidnappers’ hideout,rescue two in Lagos.

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, have uncovered kidnappers hideout and rescued two kidnapped victims in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Thursday night.

SP Benjamin Hudenyin, the spokesman for the command, confirmed this to Naija247news on Friday in an interview, saying the Police are on top of the situation.

Benjamin said:

“Yes, the incident is true; the Police are on top of the situation, and the tension has been calmed. Two kidnapped victims were rescued at the scene”. (www.naija247news.com).