Oil & Gas

Planned subsidy removal will be resisted – Northern youths

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 7,2023.

A group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has warned against Federal Government’s planned removal of fuel subsidy, threatening that such move would be resisted.

While expressing its opposition to the proposed fuel subsidy removal, the group raised the concern over the potential impact of such move on “already struggling economy and the Nigerian people.”

The President of the group, Alhaji Isa Abubakar, who stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, also expressed fears that any palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal would be looted by corrupt individuals, just like the COVID-19 intervention funds.

Consequently, the group called on the Nigerian government to reconsider its decision to remove the subsidy, arguing that it would only lead to an increase in the cost of living for the average Nigerian, who is already struggling to make ends meet.

They also urged the government to focus on implementing policies that would create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are already grappling with high unemployment rates and a lack of opportunities,” he said.

He warned that there would be severe political consequences on those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis.

They should remember how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.

“The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria vowed to resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and call on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

