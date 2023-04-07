Menu
Political parties

Obasanjo sets agenda for President-elect, Tinubu

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has set agenda for incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on what to do to unite Nigeria after the divisiveness the 2023 elections brought.

Obasanjo spoke at a Conference in Abuja, organised by Nextier and the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy.

The conference has the theme: “From Elections to Governance and Performance.”

He said the Tinubu’s government must work to facilitate national moral rearmament and reconciliation.

According to him, the division during the 2023 general elections was massive and that it was only the facilitation of national moral rearmament and reconciliation, that had the potential to bring about healing and to assuage Nigerian youths who were angered by the shortcomings of the elections.

The former president stated that the way things are right now, the incoming government must think out of the box in a bid to salvage the nation.

He lamented that the nation’s economy had been in the doldrum, coupled with huge national debt burden.

Obasanjo added that the incoming government must have the political will and action, as well as administrative efforts, to reform the public service, and turn it into a capability-ready unit.

The Punch quoted Obasanjo as saying that he was now “too old to keep quiet” and would continue to speak out on national issues.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Peters

