NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira gains Marginally,exchanges at N463.25 to dollar.

April 7, 2023.

Naira appreciated against the US dollar by 0.40 percent on Thursday at the parallel market, Nigeria’s unofficial market following low demand of dollar by the end users.

On Thursday morning, the dollar was trading at the rate of N742 the same rate it closed on Wednesday, as against N745 traded since last week on the black market.

At the Investor and Exporters (I&E) forex window, Naira depreciated by 0.10 percent as the dollar was quoted at N463.75 on Wednesday as against the last close of N463.30 on Tuesday.

Most currency dealers who participated in the foreign exchange (FX) auction on Wednesday maintained bids between N460.00 per low rate and N466.00 per dollar, a high rate.(www.naija247news.com).

Planned subsidy removal will be resisted – Northern youths
