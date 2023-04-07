‘I and Groovy were playing game,not in a relationship- Phyna.

Read audio

April 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija, level up edition winner, Phyna has announced the end of her relationship with former housemate, Groovy.

The Hype priestess, who had said their relationship would be ‘low key’, told Toke Makinwa in an interview on Thursday that they broke up because the relationship was not working.

She said:

“I am a lover girl but if it’s not working, I will focus more on my work.

“I and Groovy are not in a relationship. We were never dating, we were playing a game. ” (www.naija247news.com).