Eriksen Set For Manchester United Return

Read audio

Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester United since January when the Red Devils host Everton on Saturday, but Luke Shaw faces a spell on the sidelines.

Eriksen’s return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions.

The Danish midfielder, 31, was expected to be sidelined until later this month after injuring his ankle in United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading.

“At first we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well,” United boss Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

“I think the medical department did really well… he is already returning to the squad and so is available for the final stages of the season. We are very pleased with that.”

Shaw was withdrawn early in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Brentford and will not be available for the visit of the Toffees.

Ten Hag said he would monitor the England defender’s progress over the coming week before determining how long he would be out for.

The Dutch manager hopes United can build on the win against Brentford, which followed a listless performance in last weekend’s defeat at top-four rivals Newcastle.

“You have to do it every game,” Ten Hag said. “It has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United. No buts or ifs.

“You have to do it and that’s the responsibility a player has to deliver when you are playing for Manchester United — you have to be accountable.

“Players who are not at the absolute top, they can do it once but from a player who is playing at the top and competing for trophies and competing to win the Premier League, you have to do it always and be consistent.”

United play five games in the next two weeks that could make or break Ten Hag’s first season in charge. (AFP)