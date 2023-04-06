UBA Plans Utility Sale to Recoup $122 Million of Debt

Read audio

Lender to slow loan growth because of rising risk of default

Bank made 17.3 billion naira provision for Ghana bonds

ByEmele Onu

United Bank for Africa Plc, a Nigerian lender backed by tycoon Tony Elumelu, plans to sell a delinquent electricity firm it took over two years ago to recover $122 million of debt.

In 2021, the lender foreclosed Abuja Electricity Distribution Co., which serves the country’s capital city and surrounding states, after it could not repay loans it raised to buy electricity assets from the Nigerian government following a 2013 privatization drive.