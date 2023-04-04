Union Bank of Nigeria’s Board Approves 2022 AFS; Awaits Other Regulatory Approvals

Read audio

Please be informed that the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 for Union Bank of Nigeria Plc were approved by the Board of Directors on 24th February 2023 and other requisite regulatory approvals are being processed.

In view of the foregoing, the Bank will immediately publish its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2022 upon receipt of the regulatory approvals which may be after the NGX Limited’s regulatory filing date of 31st March 2023.