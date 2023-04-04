Menu
Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Profits Plunge 33% to N102.4 billion in 2022

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) reported a sharp drop in profit for 2022 as the country’s wealth fund profits declined 33 per cent to N102.4 billion ($222.2 million).

This happened as total income dropped by 28 per cent to N111.4 billion compared with a year earlier.

In the report released over the weekend, NSIA said this was caused by macroeconomic conditions in developed and emerging markets as well as in the local economy.

Net assets grew by 10.5 per cent to N1.00trillion while earnings from interest income, infrastructure business revenue, and fiduciary activities’ management fees increased 34.5 per cent to N15.7 billion year-on-year.

The wealth fund body said the fiscal year was marked by unprecedented shocks, such as the COVID-19 lockdown in China, the Russia- Ukraine conflict, food and energy crises, supply-chain disruptions, soaring inflation, and monetary policy tightening, which precipitously impacted the global financial markets.

NSIA said it ended the 2022 financial year “with a respectable performance” as measured against market expectations and its own internal forecast.

Speaking on the performance, Mr Aminu Umar-Sadiq, NSIA’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Against market expectations and internal forecast, NSIA closed the 2022 financial year with a respectable performance. This result underscores the robustness of our diversified portfolio and the excellent commitment of the staff.

“Although the Group reported declining earnings year-on-year, the underlying portfolio exhibited significant resilience given the challenging macroeconomic environment characterized by rising inflation, geopolitical tension, and the impact of COVID-19, particularly in China.”

He added that, “NSIA is resolute in its commitment to delivering increased investments in critical sectors of the economy, driving growth across its funds, and attracting third-party capital into Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.”

“In 2023, we will be resourcing our various platforms targeted at emerging sectors – renewable energy, sustainability, and innovation – which will ensure the Authority achieves its dual objectives of delivering financial returns and impactful social outcomes,” he noted.

Naira drops against US dollar by 0.46%
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

