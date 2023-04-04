Menu
Nigeria must consider BRICS currency to diversify trade strategy, foreign policy

By: Godwin Okafor

Analysts say that the increasing influence of BRICS requires that Nigeria strengthens diplomatic ties with the BRICS while diversifying the complexity of its exports.

China and Brazil on Wednesday reached a deal to trade in their currencies, dumping the US dollar.

The deal will reduce their dependence on the US dollar given that China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, with a record US$150.5bn in bilateral trade in 2022.

The deal comes months after Pavel Knyazev, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department stated that the BRICS countries are working on establishing a new reserve currency to better serve their economic interests.

The BRICS, a bloc of emerging market economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa accounts for 26% of global GDP and 20%of global trade.

As of Q4 2022, exports to BRICS accounted for 16% of Nigeria’s total exports, while exports to the US were at the same period only 7.15%.

According to data from IMF, the dollar as a component of the global foreign reserves has diminished from over 70% in 1999 to 59% in 2021 while that of emerging markets has risen from 2% to 10% over the same period (see chart 1 below).

Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

