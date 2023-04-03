Menu
Union Bank and CIG Motors Announce Partnership

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Union Bank of Nigeria has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Choice International Group (CIG) Motors Limited, a member of CIG Group of Companies, to provide auto financing services to the bank’s customers on purchase of GAC range of cars through its asset finance loan scheme.

The deal, which was recently signed at Stallion Plaza, Union Bank’s head office in Marina, Lagos, will allow customers to purchase brand new GAC vehicles with as low as zero percent interest and N242,000 monthly instalments.

In addition, subscribers to the Union Bank asset finance loan scheme will enjoy after-sales service and warranty during the tenor of the financing as well as access to other products from CIG Group at competitive prices.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony of the agreement, Mr Mudassir Amray, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, said, “I am genuinely delighted to have a partnership with CIG Group who are inevitably a market leader in terms of providing quality products at affordable prices.

“We are determined to bring value to our clients through partnerships, be it health care, cross border business or transportation. We are convinced that with this agreement, our customers will be able to buy quality cars with easy payment terms, which will provide comfort and convenience to our customers.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Group, urged potential car owners to take advantage of the partnership and purchase brand-new vehicles that will withstand the test of time.

This partnership is a culmination of Union Bank and CIG Group’s desire to collaborate and explore mutually-beneficial business opportunities. This strategically aligns with the bank’s aim to examine various options to provide financial support and incentives for its customers. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

