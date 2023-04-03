Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Orji Kalu loses wife, Ifeoma

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 3,2023.

Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, wife of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu is dead.

The federal lawmaker confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday.

The Chief Whip of the Senate said Ifeoma, who died at the age of 61, was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor 

 

Previous article
FCMB Group’s 2022 profit surges 61% to N36.6bn
Next article
Disrupting stress factors in the lives of Nigerians
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Disrupting stress factors in the lives of Nigerians

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 3,2023. Mr Salaudeen Mohammed, a teacher in Niger State,...

FCMB Group’s 2022 profit surges 61% to N36.6bn

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FCMB Group is a financial services...

How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is...

Man jailed 3 months for stealing mill grinder

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 3,2023. Sango-Ota(Ogun), April 3,2023. A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Disrupting stress factors in the lives of Nigerians

Featured 0
April 3,2023. Mr Salaudeen Mohammed, a teacher in Niger State,...

FCMB Group’s 2022 profit surges 61% to N36.6bn

Companies & Markets 0
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. FCMB Group is a financial services...

How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

Entertainment 0
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.