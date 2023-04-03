Orji Kalu loses wife, Ifeoma

Read audio

April 3,2023.

Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, wife of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu is dead.

The federal lawmaker confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday.

The Chief Whip of the Senate said Ifeoma, who died at the age of 61, was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor