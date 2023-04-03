NEPZA seeks agencies’ support to boost free trade zones’ competitiveness

Read audio

Abuja, April 2, 2023 The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has solicited the support of government agencies to enable Nigeria’s free zones to become more competitive and attractive to investors.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba sought the support in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He emphasised the need for government agencies to understand the designation of free trade zones in the country to operate as one-stop-shop as provided by the law.

According to him, the essence of the one-stop-shop as provided by law is very important for the competitive nature and the ease of doing business for the free trade scheme.

He expressed concern that some government agencies were undermining the designation of free trade zones as a one-stop-shop investment hub.

Naija247news reports that free trade zones are areas designated as such by the President to serve as one-stop-shop investment hubs wherein incentives are provided in form of tax holidays, simplified custom and immigration processes to attract investments.

“The buy-in of other government agencies in this regard will assist the free trade zones to function optimally as a one-stop-shop as provided by the law.’

According to Adesugba, at the last count, I have about 12 agencies of government wishing to do away with this without reading the law.

He, however, said that NEPZA had signed agreements with agencies that could provide expertise services to boost operations of the free trade scheme.

While canvassing that the `rule of origin’ be applied to free trade zones, Adesugba emphasised the need for the scheme to be cleaned up to ensure there was a buy-in of all agencies of government.

“This will enable them to be on the same page with government itself that instituted the law.

“And the ultimate goal of that law is to use the free trade zones to deepen economic development and to ensure that the scheme in Nigeria is competitive enough.

“This will be able to deal with issues of investors choosing Nigeria as a desired location.

“What we have now is that quite a number of companies are being opened up in countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa.

“This is with the aim of establishing factories targeted at Nigerian market,’’ he said

He, however, said that the free trade zones would ensure that companies come to Nigeria, use Nigerian raw materials thereby, deepening the downstream of the sector.

“This will ensure more companies in Nigeria participate in producing goods and services for the Nigerian market rather than importing from other countries,’’ Adesugba said.