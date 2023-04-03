Menu
“My girlfriend told me she has a girl” – Omah Lay

April 3, 2023.

Stanley Omah Didia, known professionally as Omah Lay, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The popular Afropop singer, revealed that his girlfriend is a lesbian, Naija247news reports.

In a series of posts shared on his Instagram story on Monday, Omah Lay revealed that his girlfriend confessed to him that she is a lesbian.

The singer, who seemingly expressed excitement about the development lifted up his thanks to the God of Abraham for the blessing.

He wrote: “Miracle no dey tire Jesus. My girl just opened up that she has a girl. Dear God, Abraham blessings to reach”. (www.naija247news.com).

