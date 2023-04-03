Menu
Man jailed 3 months for stealing mill grinder

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 3,2023.

Sango-Ota(Ogun), April 3,2023.

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Opeyemi Ademola, to three months imprisonment for stealing a mill grinder worth N70,000.

The police charged Ademola whose address was not provided with theft.

In her ruling, Mrs A O.Adeyemi, sentenced Ademola with an option of N5,000 fine following a guilty plea.

Adeyemi also ordered the convict to pay N70,000 to the complainant.

Earlier,the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 23 at No.43, Ojuelegba, Arinko area,Ota.

Adaraloye said the convict stole a mill grinding machine from Hajiya Bashirat Adebuyi, after distracting her on pretence of buying of N300 cassava dough (fufu).

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

