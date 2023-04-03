Khosi Wins Big Brother Titans

Read audio

April 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Khosi Twala was voted the winner of the first edition of Big Brother Titans on Sunday

South African Khosi has emerged as the victorious housemate of the inaugural season of Big Brother Titans, following an exhilarating 78 days in the house. The grand prize of $100,000 was the coveted goal for all participants, but only one could emerge triumphant.

After several intense weeks, Khosi (South Africa), Ipeleng (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria) and Yvonne (Nigeria) made it to the finale – hoping fans who followed their journey would resonate with their game strategies and entertainment to win the competition, according to a press statement.

In the end, Khosi emerged as the winner. She was overwhelmed with joy as she was presented with the prize money.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. I honestly don’t know why you guys voted for me, but I guess I’ll find out soon,” an ecstatic Twala said in a video after being announced the winner.(www.naija247news.com).