How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

Read audio

April 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is better known as Mr P, has asked about the safety of private telephone conversations in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle this morning, the songer wrote;

‘’Dear Nigerians,

How safe is your private telephone conversations?#JustSaying”

His question comes days after a purported phone conversation between Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo, was leaked online.(www.naija247news.com).