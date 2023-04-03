Menu
How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 3, 2023.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is better known as Mr P, has asked about the safety of private telephone conversations in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle this morning, the songer wrote;

‘’Dear Nigerians,

How safe is your private telephone conversations?#JustSaying”

His question comes days after a purported phone conversation between Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo, was leaked online.(www.naija247news.com).

