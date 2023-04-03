Gunmen invade community, kill three in Adamawa

Read audio

April 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Hoodlums on Monday attack Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing three people and destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said on Monday that the commissioner of police in the state, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered the deployment of personnel to arrest the fleeing attackers.

“Unknown gunmen had Sunday night, attacked the sleeping community shooting sporadically at innocent citizens.

“Following the attack, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.

“The CP warns that attacks on innocent souls would no longer be tolerated under whatsoever guise, as the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct, and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command to the protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of Citizens.

“He, therefore, appealed for calm as the Command is doing everything legally possible to detect and apprehend the suspects,” he said.

He said an investigation to ascertain the motive of the attack was still ongoing, adding that calm has returned to the community.(www.naija247news.com)