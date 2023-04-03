Gunmen invade Benue Church, kill one,abduct three worshippers.

Read audio

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown armed men in the early hours of Sunday reportedly invaded the Christians Pentecostal Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State where they killed a worshipper and abducted the pastor of the church and other worshippers.

The attackers also injured several of the victims among them the traditional ruler of the community, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu.

It was gathered that the invaders stormed the church during a night vigil when a healing service was being conducted by the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo.

A community leader and President, Gaambe-Tiev Youth Association, GYA, Dr. Hemen Terkimbi who confirmed the attack said “one person was killed during the attack, five others sustained injuries while four worshippers including the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo were captured and taken to an unknown destination.

“Among those that sustained severe injuries was the Acting Kindered Head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu who was wounded on the head. They are currently recieving treatment at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyii.”

Dr. Terkimbi who condemned the attack described it as barbaric and unacceptable.

He said it was unfortunate that innocent and defenseless worshippers could be attacked on a Palm Sunday while worshipping God.

He appealed to security agencies to comb the entire community to ensure the arrested of the masterminds of the attack.

Confirming the development, Chairman of the LGA, Mrs. Salome Tor said

” it happened very early in the morning at a church in one of the wards where our people went for night vigil; they were praying when they were surrounded by Fulanis. They killed one boy and butchered some others. Some of them are in the hospital already. They also took away some of the victims.

“The matter has been reported to the Police, he concluded. (www.naija247news.com).