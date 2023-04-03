Menu
Court remands man for allegedly absconding with gold chain

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, April 3, 2023,

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Alfa Enema be remanded at Suleja correctional center for allegedly absconding with a gold chain from a shop in the market.

Enema who resides in Federal Housing Estate, Abuja, is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, remanded the defendant following an oral application made by the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku objecting to the bail of the defendant, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

He also said that other suspects involved in the alleged crime are still at large hence granting the defendant bail could jeopardise the outcome of the investigation.

Wakili ordered the Defence Counsel, Goodness Ajinomoh to make a formal application for the bail of the defendant and adjourned the case until May 23 for hearing.

Earlier, Nwafoaku, told the court that Mr Abubakar Abubakar, of Wuse market, Abuja, accompanied by some policemen reported the matter at Wuse zone 3 police station, on March 24.

He said that on March 20, the defendant and his accomplice now at large, went to the compainant’s shop in Wuse Market and bought 18 karat gold chain worth N1.2 million.

He said that the defendant lied that he sent the money through his mobile application and generated a fake receipt which he sent to the complainant.

The prosecution counsel further told the court that the defendant also gave a fake phone number to the complainant and absconded to an unknown destination.

He said during police investigation, Enema was tracked and arrested and it was also discovered that the defendant sold the gold chain to someone for N463, 000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contradicted the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 97 of the Penal Code Law.

Ajinomoh made an oral bail application, citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 stating that the defendant would not jump bail if granted.

Ajinomoh in his response to the objection for bail made by the prosecutor said that the defendant has conducted himself responsibly and conformed to the police through the ongoing investigation.

By Peter Okafor

