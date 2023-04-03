CIBN, NBTE sign MoU to infuse practice in banking, finance teaching.

Read audio

April 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve banking and finance teaching in polytechnics.

A statement issued by CIBN in Abuja on Sunday, said the collaboration would focus on infusion of practice into the teaching of banking and finance in polytechnics in the country.

The institute said the practice would address the missing links in the country’s educational system.

The institute said that Dr Ken Opara, the President of the institute, commended the leadership of NBTE led by Prof. Idris Bugaje.

Opara said the commendation was for the numerous achievements toward developing and improving the country’s education system.

”We are happy to lead and be part of the accreditation team that will be visiting the polytechnics to ensure that teaching of banking and finance courses complies with the standards set by NBTE.

”This quality assurance process will certainly help to guarantee that graduates of our polytechnics are equipped with contemporary knowledge and skills.

”These knowledge and skills are required to cope with the changes in the ever-evolving financial services industry.

”Recall that in 2018, the institute expressed its interest to collaborate with the NBTE to review the banking and finance, National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) curriculum.

”I am delighted to mention that this request was favourably considered by NBTE and the Institute was given the mandate to sponsor the review of the ND and HND banking and Finance curriculum,” Opara said.

He said the curriculum review took place between Feb. 6 and 10, putting to an end 19 year old curriculum that had been used in the training of banking and finance students.

Ken Opara, the president of the institute, commended the leadership of NBTE, led by Prof. Idris Bugaje, for the numerous achievements towards developing and improving the country’s education system.

(www.naija247news.com).