Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics

APC’s shameless ‘trickery’ Must Stop, Says LP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 3,2023.

The Labour Party has said that the All Progressives Congress’ “desperation to grab and retain power by foul means,” must be stopped.

According to the party, the APC’s alleged subterfuge has refused to go away more than a month after the elections.

In a statement signed by Diran Onifade (Head, Obi-Datti Media) and Dr Yunusa Tanko (Chief spokesperson), the party noted that while it toes the constitutional path to seek regress, the ruling party has “recoursed to mischief” and endless deceit to continue to hold on to power.

From the show of shame in Portharcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe.

“We will therefore like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking.

“They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are,” the LP statement partly read.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

 

 

 

Previous article
Union Bank and CIG Motors Announce Partnership
Next article
Oil Prices Jump after Surprise OPEC Production Cut
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is...

Man jailed 3 months for stealing mill grinder

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 3,2023. Sango-Ota(Ogun), April 3,2023. A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on...

Court remands man for allegedly absconding with gold chain

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, April 3, 2023, A Kado Grade 1 Area Court,...

Delta APC Suspends NDDC Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 3,2023. The Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How safe is your private telephone conversations? – Singer Peter Okoye asks

Entertainment 0
April 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who is...

Man jailed 3 months for stealing mill grinder

Cases & Trials 0
April 3,2023. Sango-Ota(Ogun), April 3,2023. A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on...

Court remands man for allegedly absconding with gold chain

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, April 3, 2023, A Kado Grade 1 Area Court,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.