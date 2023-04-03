Menu
4 ships with petrol waiting to berth at Lagos port – NPA

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, April 3, 2023 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that four ships had arrived at the Lagos Port Complex waiting to berth with petrol, general cargo and bulk wheat.

It said that 13 other ships were discharging general cargo, container, petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk gypsum and bulk urea.

Meanwhile, 15 other ships with general cargo, frozen fish, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk salt, container, petrol and bulk clinker are expected from April 3 to April 10.

