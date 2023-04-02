Menu
Banks & Finance

Wema Bank gets new Managing Director

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Lagos, April 1, 2023 Wema Bank Plc. on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Mr Moruf Oseni as its substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1.

Oseni, who had been serving in acting capacity since Jan. 1, 2023, succeeds Mr Ademola Adebise, following approval by the CBN.

Oseni joined Wema Bank in 2012 as an Executive Director.

“He served as Deputy Managing Director in the last four years, a role where he demonstrated capacity to lead the bank to greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

“He has had more than 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior and executive management levels.

“Oseni was the managing director of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm.

“He had also served as Vice-President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London,’’ the bank stated.

Oseni has an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires in France, a Master’s in Finance from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun.

He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos.

Wema Bank added that the CBN also approved the appointments of Mr Wole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director and Mr Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director also with effect from April 1.

“Akinleye previously served as the Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking and the Southwest Business of the bank, while Mabawonku served as the bank’s Chief Finance Officer.

“The Board is confident that these new appointments will be crucial to the continued transformation and growth of the bank as it positions itself as a leader in Nigeria’s banking industry through technology and innovation.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
