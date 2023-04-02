Menu
Wema Bank Appoints New Chief Executive.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian lender, Wema Bank Plc, has announced the appointment of Moruf Oseni as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) effective April 1, 2023, it said in a statement released today.

 

According to the management, Oseni succeeds its erstwhile Chief Executive, Ademola Adebise after serving in an acting capacity since January 1, 2023.

 

Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director. Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, the statement reads.

 

The management added that its new chief executive demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

 

With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm.

 

He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London.

Oseni’s credentials speak for themselves, with an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s in Finance (MIF) from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

 

He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos. In addition to Oseni’s appointment, the CBN also approved the appointments of Wole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

 

Wole Akinleye previously served as the Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking and the South-West Business, while Tunde Mabawonku served as the Bank’s Chief Finance Officer. All appointments are effective from April 1, 2023, according to the bank.(www.naija247news.com).

