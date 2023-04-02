Menu
Serie A: AC Milan Spank Napoli Without Osimhen

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

AC Milan defeated Serie A leaders Napoli 4-0 on Sunday without the injured Victor Osimhen.

Rafael Leao led the charge with a brilliant brace while Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers netted the other goals for the rampant champions who move up to third.

Stefano Pioli’s side inflicted a third league defeat of the season on Napoli, whose huge lead at the top of the table has been cut to 16 points after second-placed Lazio beat Monza 2-0 earlier on Sunday.

Milan are 20 points off the pace but have struck first blood in a trio of matches against Napoli which will conclude this month with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final between the two Italian teams. (AFP)

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

