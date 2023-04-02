Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Newcastle United Stun Manchester United To Boost Champions League Hopes

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to help  Newcastle United to a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

The win lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings above the Red Devils.

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle have the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s side dominated play at St James’ Park, narrowly missing the target from several excellent chances.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 65th minute when Allan Saint-Maximin’s headed cross found Willock for a close-range header.

Wilson put the game to bed in the 88th minute, heading in a cross from Kieran Trippier.

The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.

Previous article
Benzema Bags Hat-trick To Lead Real Madrid Past Valladolid
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benzema Bags Hat-trick To Lead Real Madrid Past Valladolid

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid...

Religious Politics: Fact-Checks Obi, Oyedebo Phone Conversation over 2023 Election

Idowu Peters -
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr...

Olu of Warri lauds Sahara Group for Ajoki’s 24-hour power supply

Kudirat Bukola -
The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III...

Tony O. Elumelu Joins US Vice President Kamala Harris at Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Benzema Bags Hat-trick To Lead Real Madrid Past Valladolid

Sports 0
  Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid...

Religious Politics: Fact-Checks Obi, Oyedebo Phone Conversation over 2023 Election

Political parties 0
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr...

Olu of Warri lauds Sahara Group for Ajoki’s 24-hour power supply

Business News 0
The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.