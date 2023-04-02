Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NCDC records five new COVID-19 cases

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Rivers State.

The new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 266,665.

According to the agency, four cases were recorded in Rivers State and one case was recorded in Lagos State, from March 25 to March 31, 2023.

It noted that Abia, Kaduna, Kano and Nasarawa states reported no case.

It added that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at level two would continue to coordinate the national response activities.

So far, 266,665 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 259,951 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.   (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Wema Bank Appoints New Chief Executive.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wema Bank Appoints New Chief Executive.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian lender, Wema Bank Plc, has...

Real Warri Pikin and hubby to have dream wedding” 10 years after they got married

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedienne Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri...

APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 2,2023. The All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed its...

Joshua Pips Franklin To Return To Winning Ways

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways after two straight...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wema Bank Appoints New Chief Executive.

Companies & Markets 0
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian lender, Wema Bank Plc, has...

Real Warri Pikin and hubby to have dream wedding” 10 years after they got married

Entertainment 0
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedienne Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri...

APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results

2023 Elections 0
April 2,2023. The All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.