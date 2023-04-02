Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Joshua Pips Franklin To Return To Winning Ways

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways after two straight defeats by beating American Jermaine Franklin on a unanimous decision at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday.

The non-title fight in front of a 20,000 crowd was the 33-year-old Briton’s return to the ring after suffering successive losses to Ukraine’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

It was also his first win in more than two years, taking his professional record to 25 wins and three defeats.

The three judges scored the fight 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 as Joshua — who weighed in at a career heavy 18 stone three pounds (115.7kg) — did what he had to do without lighting any fires.

Fans hoping for a dominant, explosive knockout performance to put Joshua’s name back in the headlines as a contender had to settle for a commanding, if ultimately unconvincing, display from the local favourite.

“Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic. I’m calm; I appreciate everyone coming out this evening,”

Joshua told the crowd after the decision, referencing the second Usyk clash where he had a post-fight meltdown.

“I should have knocked him out but it is done. On to the next. He is here to prove himself, not roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out.”

Previous article
Labour to mobilise workers against Tinubu govt June
Next article
APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Real Warri Pikin and hubby to have dream wedding” 10 years after they got married

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedienne Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri...

APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 2,2023. The All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed its...

Labour to mobilise workers against Tinubu govt June

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 2,2023 The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union...

Wema Bank gets new Managing Director

Gbenga Samson -
Lagos, April 1, 2023 Wema Bank Plc. on Saturday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Real Warri Pikin and hubby to have dream wedding” 10 years after they got married

Entertainment 0
April 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedienne Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri...

APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results

2023 Elections 0
April 2,2023. The All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed its...

Labour to mobilise workers against Tinubu govt June

Politics 0
April 2,2023 The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.