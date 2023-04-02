Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Benzema Bags Hat-trick To Lead Real Madrid Past Valladolid

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid to a 6-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon.

According to Reuters, the hat-trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers — three behind Barca’s Robert Lewandowski.

Rodrygo’s opener from a smooth counter-attack after 22 minutes opened the flood gates as Benzema took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a first half hat-trick for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

Benzema scored his first with a diving header from a Vinicius Jr cross while narrowly avoiding a collision with the far post and the Brazilian also created the second with a simple pass for the French striker to score from the edge of the box.

The 35-year-old completed his hat-trick when he adjusted his run into the six-yard box to turn on the spot and scoop a Rodrygo cross that was behind him to score while his back was towards goal.

Rodrygo claimed another assist in the second half when Marco Asensio played a one-two pass with the Brazilian forward before firing home and Eden Hazard created the final goal as he pinched the ball from a loose pass and found Lucas Vazquez.

Valladolid, who fell to a second straight LaLiga defeat, are 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

 

Previous article
Religious Politics: Fact-Checks Obi, Oyedebo Phone Conversation over 2023 Election
Next article
Newcastle United Stun Manchester United To Boost Champions League Hopes
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Newcastle United Stun Manchester United To Boost Champions League Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to help  Newcastle...

Religious Politics: Fact-Checks Obi, Oyedebo Phone Conversation over 2023 Election

Idowu Peters -
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr...

Olu of Warri lauds Sahara Group for Ajoki’s 24-hour power supply

Kudirat Bukola -
The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III...

Tony O. Elumelu Joins US Vice President Kamala Harris at Gender Inclusion Digital Economy Summit in Zambia

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Newcastle United Stun Manchester United To Boost Champions League Hopes

Sports 0
  Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to help  Newcastle...

Religious Politics: Fact-Checks Obi, Oyedebo Phone Conversation over 2023 Election

Political parties 0
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr...

Olu of Warri lauds Sahara Group for Ajoki’s 24-hour power supply

Business News 0
The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.