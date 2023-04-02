Menu
APC Takes INEC, NNPP To Court Over Kano Gov. Election Results

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 2,2023.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed its legal team to seek redress against the declaration of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) governorship candidate and governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Kano.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the party’s spokesperson, Ahmed Aruwa, who claimed that the declaration exercise is in violation of the laid down electoral laws.

He said, “the Kano APC faults the results declared by INEC, which confirmed the candidate of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship polls.

“The declaration of the winner of the elections as announced by INEC contravenes the provisions of the laws regulating the overall conduct of the elections.”

Despite the APC governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna congratulating the governor-elect, the party is seeking legal redress.

Mr. Aruwa alleged that “INEC had acted in contrast to the provisions of the electoral rules by declaring Abba Gida Gida as he is fondly known as the governor-elect of the State”.

In response to the situation, the state party hierarchy has directed its legal organ to proceed to challenge the outcome of the elections before the state governorship election petition tribunal sitting at Miller Road Court Complex.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

