Banking institutions

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Abuja, March 31, 2023 Nigeria’s total public debt stock consisting of domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory hit N46.25 trillion or 103.11 billion dollars inn Q4 2022.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made this known on Friday in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2022 released in Abuja.

The report showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock grew by 4.96 per cent in Q4 of 2022.

It said that External debt stood at N18.70 trillion (41.69 billion dollars) in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was N27.55 trillion (61.41billion dollars).

The NBS however said the share of external debt to total public debt stood at 40.44 per cent in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was recorded at 59.56 per cent.”

In addition, the report showed that the federal government’s share of domestic debt was 80.62 per cent in Q4 2022.

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of N807.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It was followed by Delta with N304.25 billion and Ogun with N270.45 billion.

The report showed Jigawa recorded the lowest debt at N43.95 billion, followed by Kebbi and Katsina at N61.31 billion and N62.37 billion.

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s total public debt as at Dec. 31, 2021, was N39,556 trillion or 95.779 billion dollars.

NAN also reports that the comparable figure for Dec. 31, 2020, was N32.915 trillion or 86.392 billion dollars.

