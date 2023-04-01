Menu
Manchester City Brush Aside Liverpool To Put Pressure On Arsenal

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Manchester City earned an impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday without Erling Haaland.

The Champions showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four past Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola’s side in a goal-packed return to Premier League action after the international break.

The victory puts City five points behind the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early for Juergen Klopp’s side, who are clinging on to sixth place in the top flight as they fight for a Champions League berth, before City took ever more complete control of the match as time went on.

World Cup-winner Alvarez netted his 13th goal of the season for City – and had Haaland up in the stands on his feet celebrating – when he lashed in after a cross from Grealish in the 27th minute, following a beautiful build-up move by City.

De Bruyne put the home side ahead right after the break, tapping in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez that beat diving Liverpool keeper Alisson.

City then put their foot on the gas as Liverpool lost steam, with Gundogan scoring in the 53rd, slotting in a rebound from an Alvarez shot.

Grealish, one of City’s most lively players throughout the match, was rewarded for his hard work with a goal in the 74th minute – sending many Liverpool fans to the exits on a humbling afternoon. (Reuters)

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

