2023 Elections

Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 1,2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the All Progressive Congress (APC) state assembly member elect Ado Yakubu.

The PDP, in a petition jointly signed by the Gwaram local government PDP chairman and the state assembly candidate Mr Zakari Muhammad Inuwa, urged INEC to maintain its earlier decision that the Gwaram state assembly constituency election is inconclusive.

The petition, which was sent to the National Chairman of INEC Mahmoud Yakubu, stated that the election was declared inconclusive by the returning officer following the cancellations of 12 polling units in the area.

The PDP accused some thugs of forcing the returning officer to declare the APC candidate as the winner under duress which contravened and violated the 2023 electoral law.

“The Jigawa REC went ahead and issued a certificate of return to the APC candidate. This is unfortunate and could be injurious to democracy and democratic value,” the petition warned.

Speaking to reporters, Zakari stated that the PDP would continue to pursue the matter until justice is served.

“We are not going to fold our arms and watch as our mandate is being taken away by the APC through the back door. We have written to the Jigawa state REC and to the national chairman of INEC, and we expect them to act in the interest of justice and the rule of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APC state assembly member-elect Ado whose certificate of return is being contested has declined to comment on the matter, stating that he would await the decision of INEC and the court.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

