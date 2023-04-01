I&E Window: Naira gains against US dollar by 0.03%

Read audio

April 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Friday, exchanging for N461.38 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.03 per cent when compared to the N461.50 it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N461.38.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 188.37 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.(www.naija247news.com).