Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

I&E Window: Naira gains against US dollar by 0.03%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Friday, exchanging for N461.38 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.03 per cent when compared to the N461.50 it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N461.38.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 188.37 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 1,2023 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gwaram...

Airport security agents evacuate man opposing Tinubu’s inauguration from plane

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 1,2023 A yet-to-be-identified man was on Friday evening carried...

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Godwin Okafor -
Abuja, March 31, 2023 Nigeria’s total public debt stock...

PenCom urges artisans, traders, self-employed to enroll in Micro Pension Plan

Kudirat Bukola -
Enugu, March 31, 2023 The National Pension Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect

2023 Elections 0
April 1,2023 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gwaram...

Airport security agents evacuate man opposing Tinubu’s inauguration from plane

Politics & Govt News 0
April 1,2023 A yet-to-be-identified man was on Friday evening carried...

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Banking institutions 0
Abuja, March 31, 2023 Nigeria’s total public debt stock...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.