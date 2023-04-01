Menu
Fans mock Liquorose's twerking video at her birthday bash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 1,2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ runner up, Roseline Afije better known as Liquorose has been subjected to mockery online over a video of her twerking at her birthday bash.

Naijachoice Media reported on Friday that the reality star cum dancer had turned 28

To mark her new age, Liquorose threw a star-studded party which had lots of reality stars in attendance.

During her time in the BBN house, Liquorose became famous for her energetic dance which many claim are always off rhythm.

For someone like her who is a dancer by profession, it is surprising to see that the reality star doesn’t have good dance step.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens took to comment section to mock her over her poor twerking skills.

One Quincy Focus wrote, “She no sabi twerk anything na all those Michael Jackson and Maria dance she sabi

One find me here wrote, “Who else don’t want to say anything dats not nice cos u love her.

One Jaysong Sicon wrote, “Na nyash abi belle dey shake asking respectfully

One Creamy glow wrote, “She no dance Michael Jackson dance today?

One Shakes Patra wrote, “What’s she doing? I thought she was a dancer, lol

One Igho Frances wrote, “This girl never change”.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

