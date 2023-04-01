Avalanche of miracles as participants testify of experience from Healing Streams with Pastor Chris

Read audio

Several millions of people from around the world are still enthused about the effusion of miracles and blessings that rained down to the earth from the throne of God, at the seventh edition of Healing Stream Services which took place from March 17 – 20, 2023, as they participated.

The love and powers of God on display across all nations of the world simultaneously was indescribable and as many as were under any form of ailment or oppression of the devil received their salvation and instant healing and are attesting to the ever present healing powers of Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit present in the life of the Man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Spontaneous healing took place across all nations on earth as God’s children were set free from all kinds of ailments and bondage. Testimonies streamed live from billions of people from all nations all over the world, as they reeled under the power of salvation, and spiritual juvenescence that they received during these three awesome days, evidencing the power in the name of Jesus Christ.

People of all races and continent irrespective of class and status, connected to Jesus Christ through the Live Healing Services in hope of divine intervention, and as a permanent solution to the myriad of ailments and conditions that have stumped medical science.

The Loveworld singers led the globe in sublime worship of the All Mighty God at the beginning of the Live Services daily, which is followed by a charge by the Director of the Healing School, Pastor Deola Phillips to all men to bury their doubts in order to be in the receiving mode from God.

“Be in a receiving mode! God cares about you and has done something about your situation. Today is the day for your miracle,”- Pastor Deola Phillips charge all worshippers. And true to her charge, many who keyed into her words got their deliverance and miracles at the Live Healing Service.

Progress from China, broke his right wrist on February 22 this year. Since then, he could not carry any object. During the worship session at the Live Healing service, he got healed. “It is unbelievable but I got healed. When I got home, I moved my bed naturally without any pain.”- Progress said.

Mrs Leonie Sagn from Senegal had been suffering from goiter since 2011. For 12 years she was dependent on drugs and medication. Anytime she failed to take her drugs, the goiter swells. On Day One of the Live Service, when Pastor Chris ministered, he spoke about a lady with neck problems. She immediately felt warmth in her neck and knew she had received her healing. Since then, she has not taken any medication, and the goiter is receding.

Liza Dominico, from the United Kingdom, had battled severe body odour for years. Nothing she did could get rid of it. A while after Pastor Chris ministered healing during Day 2 of the Live healing service, she suddenly noticed the odour had disappeared. Till now, the stench is gone.

A man brimming with love and spiritual authority, the Man of God, Pastor Chris, shared daily, revelational truths about the person and character of God. His plans and purpose for man and the endgame, of the profane and foolish, who, refuses to yield to God. It was a moment of awakening for billions as the Man of God made everyone to recognise that “Whatever God does is made to last forever. When he created you, he made you perfect. The only reason you get sick is because something that isn’t supposed to be in your body got into your body or something that was supposed to be there was taken away,” Pastor Chris said.

Thereafter, millions gave their heart to God while many rededicated themselves anew. Declaring the weekend an extraordinary one full of miracles, Pastor Chris went on to daily minister healing and strength to those on the receiving line before directing the healing power of God to all connected to the services globally. Grievous conditions, ailments, pains and disabilities of all kinds varnished instantly while demons fled summarily from bodies previously inhabited. Great rejoicing and testimonies sprung forth from every race, city, state and nation on earth in praise to God as hundreds of thousands discovered their healing and demonstrated it by doing what they couldn’t do before.

Each day of the weekend of extraordinary miracles unlocked new threshold of the supernatural as the manifestations of God’s supreme power continued unfettered across all nations.

The celebration of miracles continues at the ongoing Festival of Miracles as we share and relive unending testimonies wrought at the March 2023 Live Healing Services.

Holding daily on www.healingstreams.tv from 12noon-2 pm and 4pm-6pm respectively till Saturday the 1st of April, 2023, the festival of Miracles is a time of inspiration that will initiate quantum leaps in the faith of all participants, setting off even more miracles.

The testimony of Katrine from India, who got healed of Kidney failure after seven years while participating in her healing centre is one of many remarkable testimonies that have been featured so far during the festival of miracles.

Tenda’s life was marred with the constant pain brought on by Bell’s Palsy, asthma, knee pain, and fibroids. Unable to move around, work and do basic things without aid, Tenda sought new lease on life. She received her healing at the March Live Healing Services. While recounting her testimony at the ongoing Festival of Miracles, she says, “I am an epistle that the healing streams are flowing and that they are changing lives.”

Keep sending your testimonies to testimonies@healingstreams.tv and subscribe to www.healingstream.tv for updates on new events.