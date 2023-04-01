ASUU Begins indefinite strike in Taraba

Read audio

April 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter has declared a total and indefinite strike action.

The lecturers are embarking on a strike to press home its demands and the state government’s rebuttal of claims that it is not owing workers salaries.

The reason behind their action is hinged on government’s failure to pay earned academic allowances, promotion arrears, fractional payment of salaries to staff as well as unsettled staff pension and gratuity scheme.

The Taraba State University ASUU Chairman, Samuel Shitaa, noted that other reasons for the industrial action includes non-implementation of agreements and perimeter fencing of the institution.(www.naija247news.com).