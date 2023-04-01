Menu
Aston Villa Stun Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Aston Villa earned a stunning 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The result sent Villa into ninth in the table, leapfrogging Chelsea, who dropped into the bottom half.

According to Reuters, Watkins took his chance in the 18th minute after a mistake from retreating defender Marc Cucurella, who headed a long ball into his path and he calmly lobbed his shot over advancing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Watkins took his chance in the 18th minute after a mistake from retreating defender Marc Cucurella, who headed a long ball into his path and he calmly lobbed his shot over advancing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea, who enjoyed some 69% possession and more than two dozen shots but as so often this season proved toothless in front of goal, came out guns blazing in the second half only toothless in front of goal, came out guns blazing in the second half on only to concede a corner from a Villa break.

The ball came out to McGinn and he sent a searing shot from 20 metres past the diving Kepa and into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

“Everyone was flinging their bodies on the line,” McGinn told Sky sports.

“This league’s difficult so to go on a run like we’ve done, and to stay so humble, to a man we were first class today.”

Villa’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made flying saves from Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, but otherwise Chelsea produced tame efforts, dragged the ball wide or ran into well organised Villa defensive traffic.

Villa, tight at the back and sparkling on the break, were solid, composed and inventive.

“We have to accept it (the result) and do better,” he told Sky. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have a fantastic game on Tuesday to put it right,” Potter said.

“There were a lot of good things in the game, a lot of attacking entries and shots.

If you look at the stats of the game it was a positive performance, but in terms of the scoreline it’s not.
We’re all really disappointed.”

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
